Warren County Schools celebrate Bus Driver Appreciation Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Schools celebrated their bus drivers today with their own Bus Driver Appreciation Day. The national version of the day isn’t until February, but the district wanted to let them know that they are appreciated every day.

WCPS elementary schools invited all bus drivers in the district to have lunch with students. The schools served their lunches in a school bus lunch box that contained a chicken sandwich, fresh fruits and veggies, and a dessert treat with their choice of milk. Students also decorated the cafeteria with colored pictures and a banner they all signed thanking their drivers for their dedication and service. Several classes also penned “Thank You” notes.

Kelly Holt, Director of Nutrition and Dining for Warren County Public Schools, says, “Our students love each and every one of their bus drivers and we wanted to highlight all of the great bus drivers that we have here in our schools and all the great things they do for our students.”

