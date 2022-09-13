WKU basketball adds Emmanuel Akot to roster

Emmanuel Akot
Emmanuel Akot(WKU)
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball has announced the addition of Emmanuel Akot to the roster.

Akot will join the Hilltoppers with one year of eligibility remaining after stints at Boise State and Arizona.

Akot was most recently a part of the 2022 Mountain West regular season and tournament champion team Boise State. He was an All-Mountain West honorable mention after averaging 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40% from the field. He appeared in 31 games including 29 starts in the season.

In 2021-22, Akot was a member of the Mountain West Championship All-Tournament Team after scoring 43 points with 13 boards across the three tournament games. He logged 17 games of double-figure scoring throughout the season, leading the Broncos in scoring on five occasions. Akot scored a career-high 24 points against St. Bonaventure in November.

Akot appeared in 23 games, starting in 10 of those contests, in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for Boise State. He had 10 double-figure scoring games and led the Broncos in assists nine times, including both games the team played in the NIT.

