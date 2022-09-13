WKU women’s golf places second in Cincinnati

(WBKO)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WBKO)  Lady Topper Golf pulled out a second-place finish at Cincinnati’s Jennifer Duke Invitational on Tuesday.

The team posted a 24-over 308 for the final round to finish the tournament at 54-over 906.

Freshman Sydney Hackett continued her leading ways as she tied for fourth overall out of 64 individuals. She posted a final-round 3-over 74 at the par-71, 6,075-yard Losantiville Country Club.

WKU counted a 5-over 76 from senior Sarah Arnold and a 7-over 78 from fifth-year senior Kenlie Barrett. The duo tied for 17th overall.

Tying for ninth after playing the tournament as an individual was sophomore Catie Craig. She carded a 6-over 77 on Tuesday. Juniors Rachel Rich and Addie Westbrook finished up their tournaments with 8-over 79′s. Rich tied for 11th while Westbrook finished t-15th.

WKU will take a pause for one weekend before hitting the road to South Carolina. The Lady Toppers will play in the Lady Paladin Invitational hosted by Furman on September 23-25.

Results – Final

T4. Sydney Hackett – 75, 73, 74 – 222

T9. Catie Craig – 73, 76, 77 – 226*

T11. Rachel Rich – 75, 74, 79 – 228

T15. Addie Westbrook – 77, 73, 79 – 229

T17. Sarah Arnold – 83, 72, 76 – 231

T17. Kenlie Barrett – 78, 75, 78 – 231*

T37. Averi Cline – 79, 80, 81 – 240

*competing as an individual

