BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Some areas, especially north of Bowling Green, will see dense patchy fog for the early morning commute.

AM fog, then mainly sunny! (WBKO)

Make sure you give yourself extra time this morning, use low beams, and limit distractions! Otherwise, we’ll be cool and crisp again for the early morning with temperatures in the 50s to start. Expect a gradual warmup as we head closer to the end of the work week. Daytime highs rise back to the upper 80s. By the weekend, things still look warm! The summertime-like heat returns to the forecast through next Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures could be in the low 90s by then, but we stay dry!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 82. Low 58. Winds NE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 87. Low 63. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High Today: 100 (1927)

Record Low Today: 36 (1902)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.93″

So Far This Month: 2.21″ (+0.83″)

So Far This Year: 35.46″ (-0.69″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

