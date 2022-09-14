Barren County native, Kelly Craft (R), kicks off campaign in Glasgow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Native, Kelly Craft, kicked off her campaign for Governor of Kentucky in her hometown of Glasgow tonight.

Craft is a former U.S. Ambassador under former President Donald Trump. She is the latest to join the long list of Republican candidates running for Governor in 2023.

She joins the likes of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Representative Savannah Maddox, and Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles.

Some Craft supporters say that she is exactly what the state of Kentucky needs right now, and is the perfect choice for the next Governor of the Commonwealth because of the experience she possesses.

“She is well known in this area,” says Craft supporter Donald Gray. “She has been an ambassador for Trump. She worked for the United Nations. She has done a good job, and she will do a good job for us (Kentuckians).”

Craft supporter Forrest Jones says, “Kelly is a hometown girl. Kelly was born and raised here in Glasgow,” “Kelly has experience with what she gained as an ambassador. Being an ambassador to the United Nations, that is probably more experience politically than all of the other candidates combined have. I mean, that is not a small job and she did an excellent job in that position.”

Although Kelly Craft worked under former President Donald Trump as a US Ambassador, Trump has already endorsed Daniel Cameron (R) for the Governor’s race.

Craft said in her speech to her supporters, “It is time to bring strong conservative leadership back to Frankfort. It is time to restore the promise of Kentucky.”

The primary election is on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

