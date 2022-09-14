CASA of Southern Kentucky Holding Training Events This October

2nd Annual Summer Blowout happening on Sept 17th
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA is holding volunteer training events for those that wish to join their ranks.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and are trained community volunteers who work with foster families, the Family Court System, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. 

They serve as an extra set of ears and eyes for the Judge presiding over the case and represent the voice of the child during this time.

They will have training sessions every Thursday in October, beginning on October 6.

For more information on how you can volunteer, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student
Brandon Heath
Cave City man arrested following police chase
wbko runaway juvenile
Glasgow Police searching for runaway juvenile, her child
BGPD investigate string of robberies
Bowling Green Police investigate string of robberies over weekend
Ann Marie Davis, a dentist practicing in Scottsville, received the surprise of a lifetime when...
Dolly Parton reaches out to local resident battling cancer

Latest News

2nd Annual Summer Blowout happening on Sept 17th
Summer Blowout Benefit For Disabled Veterans This Saturday
Allie interviews Steve Jones from CASA of Southern Kentucky
Allie interviews Steve Jones from CASA of Southern Kentucky
2nd Annual Summer Blowout happening on Sept 17th
2nd Annual Summer Blowout happening on Sept 17th
Constitutionality of new law goes to Kentucky Supreme Court