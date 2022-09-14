CASA of Southern Kentucky Holding Training Events This October

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA is holding volunteer training events for those that wish to join their ranks.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, and are trained community volunteers who work with foster families, the Family Court System, and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

They serve as an extra set of ears and eyes for the Judge presiding over the case and represent the voice of the child during this time.

They will have training sessions every Thursday in October, beginning on October 6.

For more information on how you can volunteer, you can visit their website.

