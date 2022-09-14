Constitutionality of new law goes to Kentucky Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders.

A statement from the Supreme Court said arguments were being heard by justices on Wednesday in two cases out of Jefferson County.

A law passed this year allows violent offenders who are incompetent for trial to be involuntarily committed if they are a danger to themselves and others regardless of whether they would benefit from treatment.

Previously, a defendant could be involuntarily hospitalized only if they could benefit.

Proceedings are open to the public and will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.