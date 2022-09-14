Constitutionality of new law goes to Kentucky Supreme Court

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments over the constitutionality of a new Kentucky law that allows involuntary commitment for violent offenders.

A statement from the Supreme Court said arguments were being heard by justices on Wednesday in two cases out of Jefferson County.

A law passed this year allows violent offenders who are incompetent for trial to be involuntarily committed if they are a danger to themselves and others regardless of whether they would benefit from treatment.

Previously, a defendant could be involuntarily hospitalized only if they could benefit.

Proceedings are open to the public and will take place in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.

