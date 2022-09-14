Glasgow Police Department plans to host a car seat safety check event and hand seats out to families without them

Both Walmart and Target are offering car seat trade-in programs in September.
Both Walmart and Target are offering car seat trade-in programs in September.(Source: Graco)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a car seat safety event tomorrow beginning at 1:00 p.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m.

The event will be held at the Don Franklin Nissan at 1001 Happy Valley Road.

Families with children still riding in car seats may stop and get the seat inspected by professionals to assure it is installed correctly.

If you do not have a car seat, the police department said they will give you one.

