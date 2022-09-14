Hart County BOE to hold public hearing for proposed general fund tax levy

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Board of Education will hold a public hearing at Hart County High School on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 57.8 cents on real property and 60.6 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2022 was 60.6 cents on real property and 60.6 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $4,576,411.10.

The proposed General Fund tax rate of 57.8 cents on real property and 60.6 cents on personal property is expected to produce $4,934,553.37.

Of this amount, $655,830.06 is from new and personal property.

The compensating tax for 2023 is 55.6 cents on real property and 60.6.6 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $4,766,971.70.

The general areas to which revenue of $358,142.27 above 2022 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: cost of collections, $12,535; building fund, $12,500; instruction, $195,000; transportation, $35,000 and maintenance of plant, $103,107.27.

Hart County High School is located at 1014 South Dixie Highway in Munfordville.

