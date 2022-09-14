How are families coping with rising inflation?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices have increased 9.1% in the past year, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll drop anytime soon.

“The only way we can get inflation under control is oil prices are going to have to drop, and this supply of goods and services has got to be more plentiful,” said Tony Walker of Tony Walker Financial. “Once it’s more plentiful, then prices should come back down.”

As prices continue to rise, many families have been left to rework their budgeting.

“We try to eat at home more, we buy stuff we can cook and don’t eat out quite as much,” said Brian and Amy Tompkins. “Prices for going out to eat are considerably more expensive than just a couple years ago.”

And for those looking to start a family, things are seeming bleak.

“I thought about buying a house last year, but everything is going up,” said Lelan Cantrell. “Now with things continuing to go up I’m like, ‘am I gonna be able to afford it? How much money do I put down in order to still save money?’”

Walker said there is an end in sight, but may be a ways off.

“If people quit demanding, if they quit buying as much, the supply should replenish. Hopefully, then prices will come back down. But in the meantime, some folks, unfortunately, have just got to grin and bear it and really tighten their belts.”

Thought that doesn’t come without concerns.

“They may be able to make do now, maybe they cut back here and save a little here,” Walker said. “But my hunch is, many of these people will hold off putting money in retirement accounts. Then secondly, they may start gradually incurring more and more debt to cover expenses.”

Currently, 28-year-old Leland Cantrell has been using all of the tools she can to help her succeed.

“There’s a lot of budgeting apps that you can use or the best tool, talk to your grandparents. They lived through the Depression, so they’re really good savers.”

While the Tompkins no longer have kids at home, they’re still working to help their children navigate the changing economy.

“I think the stresses on them are a lot more,” Tompkins said. “Rent’s a lot more, gas is a lot more, groceries are a lot more and their income isn’t a lot more.”

Overall, the advice has been the same: saving is key.

“Make sure the money coming in the front door,” Walker said. “There’s not more of it going out the back door.”

