Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.

The deputy saw 35-year-old Chelsey Denny drive into the Garrard County High School parking lot with damage on her vehicle. Denny told the deputy she had dodged a cat on the way to work, which caused her to wreck.

When the deputy talked to Denny she had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The deputy had Denny do a field sobriety test, which she failed.

The citation says Denny had a blood alcohol level of .222, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Denny was taken into custody on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

