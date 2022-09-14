Nashville’s Whiskey Kitchen, Tavern announce permanent closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two popular Nashville restaurants have closed their doors for good.

Staff at Whiskey Kitchen, 118 12th Ave., and Tavern, 1904 Broadway, announced on Instagram Tuesday its decision to close. Building permits show a new 12-story hotel is planned on the parcel where Whiskey Kitchen is located, but it’s unclear if that was a factor in the closing.

“After 13 years, Whiskey Kitchen has closed its doors for the final time,” an Instagram post from Whiskey Kitchen said. “Thank you to all guests and team members for making this experience exceptional.”

Loyal customers of Whiskey Kitchen are shocked to hear that it’s closed but, what isn’t surprising most, is that another high rise will be built in its place.

“I was very shocked because it’s definitely a Nashville native favorite,” Victoria Allen said.

Allen and her friends have been coming to Whiskey Kitchen for years and said they had no idea their dinner there two weeks ago would be their last.

“I remember the ambience being so good. The food good as well and I love their barbecue chicken pizza, so I’m sad,” Julia Franklin said.

Allen and Franklin are among dozens of people disappointed to see the closed sign on the door.

M-Street Entertainment Group said that Whiskey Kitchen is closing to make way for a 12-story hotel owned by another company, frustrating people like Blaine Legere.

“Places like this that make Nashville special really have to be sustained and really kept, otherwise, what do we have?” Legere said.

Tavern and Whiskey Kitchen are both owned by MStreet, according to its Instagram pages. MStreet also owns restaurants like Virago, Moto, Saint Añejo and Kayne Prime. WSMV 4 has reached out to MStreet for more information and have not yet heard back.

“Tavern has closed its doors for the final time,” the staff said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all guests and team members for making this experience exceptional. All team members have accepted opportunities at Saint Añejo! They will see you there.”

Company officials said Tavern is closing because of required building updates, but they aren’t sure what to do with the space.

While some are disappointed, Allen said she’s hopeful.

“Sad to see it go, but I’m sure there will be great plans in the future and I’m excited to see what pops up,” she said.

M-Street officials said they plan to open a restaurant inside the hotel on 12th Avenue South when it’s completed in 2024. The company is evaluating the future of the Tavern location.

