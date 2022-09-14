Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out

By Sarah Walters
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies and doctors’ offices started distributing the newly authorized Pfizer Bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Those ages 12 or older can get the vaccine, provided it has been 60 days since the patient’s last vaccine, booster, or bout with Covid.

Med Center Health will be utilizing their Lovers Lane location for the community to schedule vaccination appointments. Information on how to schedule is set to come out in the coming days.

“We finally have made it to the point where, hopefully, what we’re administering this fall is what we’re expecting to see circulating,” said Med Center Health pharmacist Caleb Benningfield. “Which is a process that we use year in and year out for the flu.”

Benningfield recommends the booster for all, but especially for those at higher risk of infection.

Those looking to get the vaccine from other locations or other vaccines or boosters, can do so online.

