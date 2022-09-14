Olmstead Elementary’s library remodeled

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Olmstead Elementary’s library was recently remodeled to give a “magical feeling” to help inspire students’ creativity.

Librarian Jennifer Wilcutt said students were wanting a space they could call their own.

A parent of some of the elementary students, Rusty Martin, spent part of the summer working on the project.

He said his children that attended the school were proud of the work when they finally saw it on the first day of school.

“It just looked like a plain monkey room,” said Darby Martin. “I liked. It was okay. It was cute, but now it’s like awesome.”

Rusty is still building and installing a coffee bar at Logan County High School.

