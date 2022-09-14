Summer Blowout Benefit For Disabled Veterans This Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The annual Summer Blowout is back this Saturday.

The benefit for veterans will have car shows and live music, vendors and food for participants to enjoy.

Special guests will be Turtleman, Call of the Wildman and Duck Dynasty’s Mountain Man.

Proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans. For more information, call Donna Scavo at 270-670-4720.

