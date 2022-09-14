This week’s JA People of Action features Oshkea Carother

This week’s JA People of Action features Oshkea Carothers, Education Director of WROTE Inc and with Housing Authority of BG’s summer camp. Oshkea’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement is “how fun and easy it is to teach a lesson.” She also said, “It is very exciting and rewarding to see the kids’ light bulb go off when they finally grasp the lesson because of the fun way the lesson is presented!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.