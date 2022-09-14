Warmer into the Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Wednesday was similar to our Tuesday, with more sunshine and readings pleasantly warm. Temperatures will gradually climb into the weekend.

Temps warming back above normal

Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game Thursday evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.

A late season heat wave is showing up for next week! We will likely put together several straight days of highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will also run above normal. There is still no significant chance for rain through Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 87. Low 64. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 81

Today’s Low: 57

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 103 (1939)

Record Low: 35 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (+0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 35.46″ (-1.07″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35 /Small Particulate Matter: 34)

Mold Count: Moderate (6907 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 9.2 (Moderate - Ragweed)

