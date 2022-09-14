WCSO: Man who aimed to commit murder for hire arrested

Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an individual after they say he intended to pay someone to commit murder.

Officials say they received information that an individual had solicitated another person to murder someone.

Following an investigation over the course of several days, officials developed enough evidence that indicated Jeffrey Young intended to pay someone to commit a murder.

Young was arrested by detectives on September 13 and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. Young has been charged with Solicitation to Murder.

