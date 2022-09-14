WKU students evacuated after potential explosive device found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near Cherry Hall. However, officials have said this is believed to be construction related. THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE THREAT.

Meanwhile, all classes on the Bowling Green campus are suspended until further notice. Stay clear of the top of the Hill.

All buildings at the bottom of the hill (including DSU and the Preston Center) are open and operational. Students, faculty AND staff evacuated from other buildings on campus should utilize those spaces.

Follow http://wku.edu for more information.

WKU Alert: Explosive material (believed to be construction related) has been located near Cherry Hall. The area has been evacuated, but law enforcement do not believe this to be an active threat situation.



Visit https://t.co/4g8W9grgFL for the latest information. — Western Kentucky University (@wku) September 14, 2022

