WKU takes down Lady Vols of Tennessee

WKU volleyball takes down Lady Vols of Tennessee
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - The No. 21 Hilltopper Volleyball team swept the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 3-0 for the program’s first win over the UTK program and 47th Power Five win in the Hudson era.

The Tops held their SEC opponent to a .091 hitting clip, averaging four blocks a set inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lauren Matthews led the way on both offense and defense, picking up 15 kills and nine blocks on the front line – she tabbed a .401 clip off of 32 attacks in the front line.

WKU stays home for the weekend hosting the WKU Volleyball Invitational inside Diddle Arena featuring, Tennessee Tech, Texas A&M, and Indiana.

The first match is scheduled against the Hilltoppers and Tennessee Tech, Friday at 11 a.m. CT.

