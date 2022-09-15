Biden to deliver keynote at United We Stand summit

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the...
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the United We Stand Summit on Thursday at the White House.

According to the White House, the summit is designed to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.”

The White House said it is spotlighting “a whole-of-society response” to address hate-fueled violence, uniting efforts of the federal government, civic, faith, philanthropic and business leaders.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the summit earlier in the day, saying in part, “I strongly believe no one should ever be made to fight alone, not on this. We must stand together. Students, parents, educators, faith leaders, business leaders and law enforcement officials, and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
WCSO: Man who planned to hire someone to murder wife released on $100,000 bail
WCSO say a woman intentionally slammed her car into her neighbor's apartment.
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren Co. apartment building twice
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student

Latest News

Police charged Christian Nugent, 30, with attempted rape after they say they identified him by...
Attempted rape suspect identified by company work shirt he was wearing, police say
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Edwardsville Police Department shows former Kansas...
FBI arrests former Kansas detective long accused of sexually assaulting women
NorroFest returning to Scottsville Oct. 22
NorroFest coming Oct. 22 in Scottsville
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third right, arrives to visit a children's hospital in...
US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of...
Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt gets jail term