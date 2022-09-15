Bowling Green High School announces 2023 National Merit® semifinalists

2023 National Merit® semifinalists (l-r) Sono Fukushima, Ethan Langford, Alisha Mullick, and principal Kyle McGraw(BHGS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School is proud to announce three seniors named 2023 National Merit® Semifinalists: Sono Fukushima, Ethan Langford, and Alisha Mullick.

These students are among more than 16,000 Semifinalists announced Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than one percent of high school seniors in the United States, and the number per state is proportional to the percentage of total graduating seniors.

Semifinalists have the opportunity to continue in the National Merit competition for approximately 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be awarded next spring.

Sono Fukushima is the daughter of Craig Fukushima and Yoko Ito. She is an alumna of Potter Gray Elementary and Bowling Green Junior High. At BGHS, she is a member of the College Cohort, BGHS band, and swim and dive teams. Sono is also a participant in the Distinguished Young Women.

Ethan Langford is the son of Jeremiah and Angela Langford. He is an alumnus of W. R. McNeill Elementary and Bowling Green Junior High. At BGHS, he is a member of the band, academic team, and Beta Club.

Alisha Mullick is the daughter of Mrinal Mullick and Charu Raghuvanshi. She is an alumna of Potter Gray Elementary and Bowling Green Junior High. At BGHS, she is a member of the College Cohort, swim and dive team, Beta Club, and Science National Honor Society. Alisha is a peer tutor, and leader of Tiny Trebles, and as a high school student has conducted chemistry and psychology research at Western Kentucky University.

Students entered the National Merit® Scholarship Program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

Principal Kyle McGraw says, “We couldn’t be more proud of Sono, Ethan, and Alisha. Earning this recognition as a National Merit Semifinalist is a reflection of their hard work and willingness to push themselves at Bowling Green High School. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for each of these three.”

