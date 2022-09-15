Bowling Green man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

Adams admitted, according to citation, to knowing the female was 15-years-old prior to...
Adams admitted, according to citation, to knowing the female was 15-years-old prior to committing the acts.
By Allie Hennard
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing rape and sodomy charges following an investigation.

Bowling Green Police say a 15-year-old female reported on Monday, Sept. 12, she had a sexual relationship with Daniel Adams, 22.

Adams was interviewed by BGPD on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Police say he waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with police.

According to the citation, Adams admitted to receiving a video of the female masturbating and also sending video of himself masturbating to the victim.

Police say, Adams also admitted to using electronic means to communicate with the juvenile and deleting messages between them.

Adams admitted, according to citation, to knowing the female was 15-years-old prior to committing the acts.

Adams is charged with Rape-3rd Degree, Sodomy 3rd-Degree, unlawful transaction with a minor-1st Degree with a minor U/16 YOA, tampering with physical evidence, and Use of a Minor in a Sexual Performance by electronic means.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.

Adams is in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

