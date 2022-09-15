Breonna Taylor’s neighbors suing Kelly Goodlett, Metro Government

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed lawsuits against Kelly Goodlett after the former LMPD Officer plead guilty to federal charges in connection to Taylor’s death.

According to Attorney Jeffrey Sexton, two of Taylor’s neighbors are suing Goodlett for her guilty plea to federal conspiracy charges and the Metro Government’s lack of training and supervision.

Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton believe the Metro Government’s lack of supervision of Goodlett makes them responsible for emotional and property damage.

In a complaint the couple filed on Wednesyday, the couple claims that several of Brett Hankison’s bullets made their way into their apartment.

Etherson says the bullets caused drywall to fly into his eyes and that one of Hankison’s bullets almost hit a five-year-old sleeping in the apartment.

Napper says she was seven months pregnant and sleeping with her child when bullets started coming into the apartment.

The federal trial for Brett Hankison was scheduled to begin on Oct. 13, but has been pushed back to Aug. 21, 2023. That decision was made Wednesday.

Hankison is accused of using excessive force and violating the rights of Breonna Taylor, her guest and also of her neighbors.

