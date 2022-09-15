Class Registration Is Now Open For The Society For Lifelong Learning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Society for Lifelong Learning helps people of all ages and interests enhance their personal, professional, and educational lives through non-credit learning opportunities.

Whether you wish to maintain a credential, earn an industry certification, start a new career, update or enhance your skills, improve your standardized exam scores, or simply learn something fun, we have training and advice that can help you at any stage of your life or career.

Class registration is now open, and you can find more information on the society’s website.

