Class Registration Is Now Open For The Society For Lifelong Learning

Registration open for Life Long Learning
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Society for Lifelong Learning helps people of all ages and interests enhance their personal, professional, and educational lives through non-credit learning opportunities.

Whether you wish to maintain a credential, earn an industry certification, start a new career, update or enhance your skills, improve your standardized exam scores, or simply learn something fun, we have training and advice that can help you at any stage of your life or career.

Class registration is now open, and you can find more information on the society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
WCSO: Man who aimed to commit murder for hire arrested
WCSO say a woman intentionally slammed her car into her neighbor's apartment.
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren County apartment building twice
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student

Latest News

Registration open for Life Long Learning
Registration open for Life Long Learning
Warmer for Thursday!
Warmer for Thursday!
A man and a woman are accused of stealing four credit or debit cards and buying a drone and...
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Cards
CRIMESTOPPERS CREDIT CARDS 10P
CRIMESTOPPERS CREDIT CARDS 10P