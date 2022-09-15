Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Sunday September 11, 2022, a victim contacted them to report four of his credit and debit cards were stolen.

In surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen purchasing a drone and an Apple MacBook at Best Buy in Bowling Green.

The suspects are described as possibly both being Hispanic. Both wore face masks.

The man is wearing black pants, a black tee shirt, and a black and white shirt with a design similar to camouflage. The woman is wearing a gray shirt with a Puma logo, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

The suspects leave the store on foot, and walk toward Greenwood Mall. Police say more unlawful transactions have been discovered at both Walmart and Target.

