Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Cards

A man and a woman are accused of stealing four credit or debit cards and buying a drone and Apple MacBook at Best Buy.(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Sunday September 11, 2022, a victim contacted them to report four of his credit and debit cards were stolen.

In surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen purchasing a drone and an Apple MacBook at Best Buy in Bowling Green.

The suspects are described as possibly both being Hispanic. Both wore face masks.

The man is wearing black pants, a black tee shirt, and a black and white shirt with a design similar to camouflage. The woman is wearing a gray shirt with a Puma logo, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

The suspects leave the store on foot, and walk toward Greenwood Mall. Police say more unlawful transactions have been discovered at both Walmart and Target.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

