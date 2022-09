BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, the Bowling Green Lady Purples hosted the Owensboro Lady Devils at Bowling Green High School.

The Lady Purples were coming into this game undefeated.

After sweeping the Lady Devils three sets to none, the undefeated dream lives on.

Bowling Green will now face Logan County on Thursday.

