Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South.

The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank.

A boil water advisory issued for all customers served by the Windy Hill Tank, which is approximately 1,780 customers served by the OCWD in Baizetown, Select, Manda, Arnold, Mt. Pleasant, Windy Hill, White Run, Rosine Horse Branch, Flint Springs, Renfrow, Dogwalk, Neafus, Dan, Sunnydale, Sulphur Springs, Dundee, Narrows, Magan, Olaton, Davidson, Hites Falls, Shreve, Askins, Vanzant and Falls of Rough.

Ohio County Water District General Manager Eric Hickman said that leak began around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and was repaired around 10:30 p.m. He said repairs were completed by 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

“If your home or business experienced a drop in water pressure as a result of this issue, you will be included in this boil water advisory. As a precautionary measure, all water used for drinking or food preparation should be brought to a rolling boil for three minutes,” said Hickman. “This advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.

Customers of the Ohio County Water District with additional questions can call the office at 270-298-7704.

Please follow this link to see a map of the Boil Water Advisory area.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.