Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

Cause of 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion released
Cause of 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion released(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire.

The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in Lincoln County.

The agency says the 30-inch pipeline, owned and operated by Enbridge Inc., had a preexisting manufacturing defect known as a hard spot.

The NTSB said that combined with a degraded pipeline coating and ineffective corrosion prevention.

Enbridge said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry” and has worked diligently to improve the safety of its pipelines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
WCSO: Man who aimed to commit murder for hire arrested
WCSO say a woman intentionally slammed her car into her neighbor's apartment.
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren County apartment building twice
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student

Latest News

Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory
Cause of 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion released
Adams admitted, according to citation, to knowing the female was 15-years-old prior to...
Bowling Green man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Registration open for Life Long Learning
Class Registration Is Now Open For The Society For Lifelong Learning