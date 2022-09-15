Stadium Park Plaza under new management; Warren Co. Downtown Economical Development Authority to take ownership

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority held a meeting with city officials to discuss resolutions and agreements on the businesses located at stadium park plaza, and what plans will be moving forward.

SKY Property Management will be taking over the day to day operations at Stadium Park Plaza, while the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority will become the official landlords of the property.

“The county owns the wrap, but it is going to lease it now to the Development Authority, which in turn will lease it to the various tenants under subleases,” says Attorney for the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority, Scott Bachert.

“We (the Development Authority) will assume that role as the landlord, we’re going to employ SKY Property Management to actually be the boots on the ground for the day-to-day management, make sure it’s cleaned and maintained. All under the direction and supervision of the Development Authority.”

With $22M going towards renovations from SKY Property Management, the multi-million dollar project will go towards building apartments and other spaces around the parking garage.

With the transferral of power from the Manhattan Capital company finalized on Wednesday, September 14th, both Mariah’s and the 643 Sports Bar & Grill will close their doors for good, after being unable to fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both restaurants have been closed for a couple of weeks due to both businesses being short-staffed. Now, both restaurants will close their doors permanently.

Scott Bachert says even though Mariah’s and the 643 Sports Bar & Grill were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still hope for future businesses.

“Despite this setback, which is driven through a large part through COVID-19, supply chain, and lack of employees. We think it still looks bright there. Having local individuals actually serving as the day to day managers I think will help.” Bachert says.

The Starbucks at Stadium Park Plaza will remain open, but the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority and SKY Property Management are looking to replace both Mariah’s and the 643 Sports Bar & Grill soon.

The Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority says they are hoping to get either more restaurants or a retail store to fill the vacancies.

