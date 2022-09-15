Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

