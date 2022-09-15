A Very Warm, Dry Finish to our Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a little warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be warmer still moving into the weekend.

Rain chances stay slim

Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.

A late season heat wave is showing up for next week! We will likely put together several straight days of highs in the lower 90s. Even mid 90s are showing up for Wednesday. Overnight lows will also run above normal. There is still no significant chance for rain through Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. High 87. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Low 64. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88. Low 64. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 84

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 102 (1927)

Record Low: 39 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (+0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 35.46″ (-1.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Moderate (6658 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 8.9 (Moderate - Ragweed)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.