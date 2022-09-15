Warmer for Thursday!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! Temperatures starting off cool in the 50s, but we’ll see daytime highs back in the low to mid 80s for South Central Kentucky.

Day planner
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.

A late season heat wave is showing up for next week! We will likely put together several straight days of highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will also run above normal. There is still no significant chance for rain through Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 60. Winds E at 8 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 85. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 87. Low 64. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High Today: 102 (1927)

Record Low Today: 39 (1902)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.21″ (+0.45″)

So Far This Year: 35.46″ (-1.07″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

