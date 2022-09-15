White House to unveil latest strategy to fight COVID

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. government is updating its latest strategy to fight COVID-19.

The White House will launch the 2022 COVID-19 Global Recovery and Response Framework Thursday.

One official familiar with the initiative said the strategy is geared to end the global emergency and protect health systems around the world.

The plan’s objectives will include vaccinating people with the highest risk and who are hardest to reach to prepare for future variants and health threats.

The official said the White House is requesting $4 billion to implement the strategy.

The announcement was timed to coincide with U.N. General Assembly meetings, so world leaders could discuss and coordinate the plan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
WCSO: Man who aimed to commit murder for hire arrested
WCSO say a woman intentionally slammed her car into her neighbor's apartment.
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren County apartment building twice
William Kyle Gardner pleads guilty on sex charges with a minor.
Former Barren Co. teacher pleads guilty to having sexual relations with student

Latest News

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. retail sales rose an unexpected 0.3% last...
Retail sales up 0.3% in Aug. from July amid inflation
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Biden: Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike
Registration open for Life Long Learning
Class Registration Is Now Open For The Society For Lifelong Learning
Registration open for Life Long Learning
Registration open for Life Long Learning