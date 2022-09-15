WKU student arrested following WKU bomb threat; construction-related device found on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday, September 14th, was quite the roller coaster for many Western Kentucky students and faculty members.

First, there was a construction-related device near Cherry Hall. WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near the construction site at the top of The Hill surrounding Cherry Hall and the Faculty House.

However, officials have said this is believed to be construction-related, NOT an explosive. This was not an active threat either.

WKU Police say that they found that it was actually a large electrical fuse rather than an explosive device. Once again, this was NOT an active threat or an explosive.

Shortly after students and faculty were evacuated, a bomb threat was made at Parking Structure #2, at the bottom of The Hill..

WKU tweeted out that classes would be canceled until further notice, less than an hour after the initial alert about the construction-related device.

One student says she felt worried and confused because both the top and bottom of The Hill were being investigated for explosive devices.

“I am kind of feeling uneasy because I do not really know what is going to happen or have any updates yet,” WKU Junior, Jessie Potter said. “I am just kind of hoping it is under control. Like if it was too serious, I would not be standing here right here, right now.”

“There is a lot of confusion. At first it was at the top of The Hill, and now it is down here. I feel like a lot of us do not know what is going on or what we should do.”

As soon as the construction-related device was located, a bomb threat was made at Parking Structure #2 by a Western Kentucky student.

WKU student, Hailee Reed, was later arrested and charged with first-degree terroristic threatening. Reed used the social-media app Yik Yak to make the threat.

Western Kentucky Police say that Reed made the threat, not to be serious, but as a joke.

“Unfortunately, a student made that post on the Yik Yak social media site,” says WKU Public Information Officer, Melissa Bailey. “The student posted it to be a joke. Those things are taken very seriously, so we investigate those threats to the fullest. They were taken into custody.”

If convicted, Reed could face up to anywhere from five to ten years in prison for first-degree terroristic threatening.

