A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren County apartment building twice

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two homes are damaged and a woman is in custody, after police say she intentionally drove her car into her neighbor’s apartment.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment on Rocky Court Wednesday afternoon, where they say a car had slammed into Apartment-D. They say the driver then took off down Louisville Road with police pursuing her. Deputies say she drove into a nearby cornfield where three passengers, an adult and two minors got out.

The woman then drove back to the apartment complex, where police believe she was trying to hit Apartment-D again, but instead, hit her own apartment, Apartment-C. The driver was apprehended and taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Her adult suffered minor injuries, the two juveniles were unharmed.

The sheriff’s office says they will release more information on this case once the toxicology report comes in.

