Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor

BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Make-A-Wish has been granting wishes for kids with critical illnesses since 1980.

That comes to about one wish granted, every 34 minutes.

For one Barren County Middle School student, this year, he fulfilled the wish of a lifetime .

“Jake is extremely resilient to he’s always positive, he’s my hero,” says Jake’s mother, Rhonda Quenzer.

Jake Quenzer is not your typical teen, at such a young age Quenzer was diagnosed with a brain tumor, a battle he continues fighting, every day.

“He has had four craniotomies, but after the third one, we reached out to Make-A-Wish, because he was going to have to have chemo and this has just been going on since he was five,” adds Rhonda.

“One of the issues with his tumor is that it’s it’s being fed off by the brainstem,” explained Collin Quenzer, Jake’s father.

Quenzer’s parents reached out to Make-A-Wish and patiently awaited to have Jake’s wish granted.

“He’s always wanted to see Pearl Harbor and talked about Pearl Harbor. So that’s, that’s what he settled on wanting to do,” says Rhonda Quenzer.

And this summer, just weeks before the beginning of the school year, Jake was able to go to Hawaii with his family and visit the historic landmark.

“It was amazing because you get to see this, and then they have a lot of stuff there that you get to see. So it’s not just you get to go out and see the Arizona and the Missouri you get to see, you can tour the Missouri and then you can also go and tour a submarine and go to the Aviation Museum. And it’s amazing to get to see that stuff,” said Jake very excited.

Jake was even able to bring a piece of history home, and also take part in to raising the flag at the USS Arizona.

“Jake got an exciting souvenir that was unexpected from the Missouri, that we’re replacing the teak deck. And so he got a piece of the original decking that was put on in 1940.”

A memory that can never be forgotten, and one that the Quenzer’s are endlessly grateful for, and although it’s a fight that drains the teen, his mother says his positivity and faith keeps them going.

“He’s doing well, you know, he had his last surgery in December and so now he’s having to have chemo started in January, and he will have chemo through March of next year. He’s special, and he’s amazing and he’s an inspiration to me and a lot of people,” says his mother, Rhonda.

If you’d like to support the Quenzer family or reach out to them, you can email them at quenzerfamily@gmail.com.

The Quenzer’s are also grateful to organizations like Pinky Swear and Live Like Bella.

