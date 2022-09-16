BG Belts Record Four Homers to Even Series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tanner Murray homered and was perfect at the plate as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1, 78-52) tied the South Atlantic League Divisional Series while cruising to a 10-1 victory over the Rome Braves (1-1, 74-54) on Thursday evening. The Hot Rods and Braves will play the winner-take-all, game three of the SAL Divisional Series on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Tickets start at just $5.

Murray, the second batter of the game, hit a solo homer off Luis De Avila to put Bowling Green up 1-0 in the first. After a single by Alexander Ovalles, Heriberto Hernandez hit a homer of his own to make it 3-0. Nate Soria homered with one out in the second to extend the lead to 4-0. Ian Mejia came out to pitch the fourth and threw a four-pitch walk to Matthew Dyer. Abiezel Ramirez drove him home with a single and scored on a two-run home run by Mason Auer that made it 7-0.

Jacob Pearson led off the sixth with a solo homer for Rome that cut Bowling Green’s lead to 7-1. BG stormed back in the eighth, with Dillon Paulson driving in Murray on a single and an errant throw. The next batter, Johan Lopez, cleared the bases with a triple to make it 10-1, Hot Rods. Haden Erbe fought his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to seal the win at 10-1 and force game three, with the winner advancing to the South Atlantic League Championship series.

Anthony Molina (1-0) earned the win in 5.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Patrick Wicklander went 2.1 shutout innings with three strikeouts. Erbe pitched the final 1.0 inning with a strikeout and three walks.

