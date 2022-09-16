Gov. Andy Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid

Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is defending his record on a host of challenges sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term.

Those issues include the pandemic, inflation, crime and drug deaths.

Some topics came up at his news conference Thursday on the heels of recent developments. Beshear fell back on talking points he’s used before and will likely use again.

As more Republicans jump into the 2023 governor’s race, the criticism of him is intensifying.

Beshear didn’t mention the Republican candidates. His defense comes days after Kelly Craft linked Beshear to President Joe Biden as she launched her gubernatorial campaign.

