Greenwood girls renew rivalry, top Purples on soccer pitch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s a new team standing along in 1st place in the 4th region ranks.

Greenwood girls soccer renewed its long-standing rivalry with the Bowling Green Purples on Thursday night, coming out of The Pit with a 4-2 win and a 1st place region standing. Both teams entered the match tied for 1st in the region.

Both teams were deadlocked midway in the first half until Ella Whittle gave the Gators a 1-0 lead. With under two minutes left in the half, Whittle earned a brace with another chip-shot goal.

Bowling Green tacked on a pair of goals out of the gate, but the Gators would add on another pair of their own to pad their lead.

That’s the only regular-season meeting between both teams - although this could preview a rematch in the district and/or regional tournaments. The Gators and Purples have met for the 4th regional championship every year since the KHSAA began dating the archives back to 2000.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.