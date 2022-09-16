Greenwood girls renew rivalry, top Purples on soccer pitch

By Mohammad Ahmad
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There’s a new team standing along in 1st place in the 4th region ranks.

Greenwood girls soccer renewed its long-standing rivalry with the Bowling Green Purples on Thursday night, coming out of The Pit with a 4-2 win and a 1st place region standing. Both teams entered the match tied for 1st in the region.

Both teams were deadlocked midway in the first half until Ella Whittle gave the Gators a 1-0 lead. With under two minutes left in the half, Whittle earned a brace with another chip-shot goal.

Bowling Green tacked on a pair of goals out of the gate, but the Gators would add on another pair of their own to pad their lead.

That’s the only regular-season meeting between both teams - although this could preview a rematch in the district and/or regional tournaments. The Gators and Purples have met for the 4th regional championship every year since the KHSAA began dating the archives back to 2000.

