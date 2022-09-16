Historic RailPark Museum hold circus fundraiser event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was certainly a Cirque du Soleil at the Historic RailPark and Train Museum as the annual RailPark Rendezvous kicked off.

The RailPark Rendezvous is a yearly fundraising event held by the museum.

All proceeds from the event, including those given for the many items in the silent auction, will be going back to the museum to help in the continued preservation of the building and railcars.

”My absolute favorite thing about tonight is all of the people, all of the friends and the supporters who are coming out here to see us to get excited about who we are and what we do,” said the museum’s Executive Director Jamie Johnson. “It’s because of them that we’re able to serve our mission to protect our rail cars and to tell the story of passenger travel.”

The event also served as a debut for the new Circus Train exhibit at the museum, where visitors can see pictures and read about the old circus trains of the past.

For more information, visit the museum website.

