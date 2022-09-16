“Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser taking place this weekend at Stadium Park Plaza

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth annual “Over The Edge for Child Advocacy” fundraiser is taking place both today, September 16th, and tomorrow, September 17th, to help raise money for the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center.

Around 90 people will be rappelling five stories off the Stadium Park Plaza parking garage, this weekend. In order to rappel down the Stadium Park Plaza, either individuals or a team must raise at least $1000.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center has raised over $500,000 from this event for children of abuse, while serving more than 900 children in the Barren River Area in 2021.

Jennifer Bryant, the Executive Director of the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, says that rappelling from a five-story building was the perfect idea for a fundraiser because of the amount of bravery and determination it takes, just like many of the children that come into the Child Advocacy Center.

“Well, it was a unique fundraiser, and we like the idea that it takes courage. Just like our children who come to the Child Advocacy Center and have to be really brave to tell their story about abuse, so do our rappelers.” Bryant says.

“It takes a little courage to get up there, lean backward, and rappel five stories. It pales in comparison to what children face who are experiencing child sexual abuse.”

Bryant also mentions that the event keeps raising more money than the previous year even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thankfully, this event being outside has really helped us during the pandemic. There were some events that we did have to cancel, but this one was able to continue. We are very thankful for that,” says Bryant.

“We started out raising about $65,000 with this event. Now this year, we are raising $125,000. You will see friendly faces - familiar faces - going over. Those people love to be cheered on as they are being brave and rappelling down those five stories. We would love for the public to come out and see that.”

If you did not get the opportunity to watch the rappel action, you can still catch some of it tomorrow, September 17th, beginning at 9:00 AM CT.

To learn more about the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.