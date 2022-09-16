SKYCTC to host 10th Annual Scholarship Scramble

Golf, courtesy: MGN
Golf, courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will host its tenth annual “Golf Scramble for Student Scholarships” on Friday, Oct. 21 at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green.

The tournament consists of a full round of golf and the cost is $100 per person in 4-person teams. Individuals not registering with a team will be paired up with team members. Check-in for the event is 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at 8:30 a.m.

For golfers, the $100 per player fee includes breakfast, lunch, cart, green fees and a gift bag for each player.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers.

Prizes will also be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, and a putting contest, as well as random drawings.

Over the past nine years, the SKYCTC Scholarship Scramble has raised more than $520,000 to assist students in completing their educational goals.

For more information, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU student arrested following WKU bomb threat; construction-related device found on campus
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
WCSO say a woman intentionally slammed her car into her neighbor's apartment.
A woman is in custody after police say she rammed a Warren Co. apartment building twice
Adams admitted, according to citation, to knowing the female was 15-years-old prior to...
Bowling Green man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
WCSO: Man who planned to hire someone to murder wife released on $100,000 bail
Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat

Latest News

Cave City POW recounts time as prisoner during Korean War
Cave City POW recounts time as prisoner during Korean War
Potter Children's Fall Festival
Potter Children's Home Fall Festival on Sept. 17th
Room in the Inn
Room in the Inn launching Winter Shelter Program
The floods in eastern Kentucky called people from all over the state and the country to action....
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: BGMU Water Department Volunteers