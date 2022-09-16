SKYCTC to host 10th Annual Scholarship Scramble

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College will host its tenth annual “Golf Scramble for Student Scholarships” on Friday, Oct. 21 at Crosswinds Golf Course in Bowling Green.

The tournament consists of a full round of golf and the cost is $100 per person in 4-person teams. Individuals not registering with a team will be paired up with team members. Check-in for the event is 7:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at 8:30 a.m.

For golfers, the $100 per player fee includes breakfast, lunch, cart, green fees and a gift bag for each player.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers.

Prizes will also be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, and a putting contest, as well as random drawings.

Over the past nine years, the SKYCTC Scholarship Scramble has raised more than $520,000 to assist students in completing their educational goals.

For more information, visit here.

