Some AM fog, then sunny and warm later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re seeing the upper 50s and low 60s this morning - so cool to start once again!

TEMPERATURES GET A BIT WARMER
Some morning fog is possible for the early morning commute. As we head into the weekend, temperatures will gradually get warmer each day. The upper 80s are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Humidity levels and daytime temperatures will rise for the work week. By Monday, we’re tracking highs in the low 90s! We’ll get even WARMER through the mid-week, with Wednesday being the warmest day! Highs by then will be in the low to mid 90s. The warm and dry trend lasts us through at least Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunny and warm. High 87. Low 62. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Low 64. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88. Low 64. Winds S at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High Today: 101 (1927)

Record Low Today: 38 (1904)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:04 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 2.21″ (+0.33″)

So Far This Year: 35.46″ (-1.19″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/Small Particulate Matter: 25)

Pollen Count: 10.1 (High, Tree)

Mold Count: Moderate

UV Index: 7 (Moderate)

