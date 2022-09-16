StepStone Family, Youth Services announces backpack drive to help state foster students in need

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the academic year settles in and students start getting back to the routines in the classroom, StepStone Family and Youth Services of Kentucky announced its “Back to School” backpack drive to benefit foster youth in need.

StepStone will be accepting donations of new and gently used backpacks through Sept. 30 at locations across the state.

“With the school year beginning, we want to make sure our foster youth have everything they need to succeed in the classroom this year,” said Kelsey Davis, with StepStone Family and Youth Services. “Donating a backpack is a great way to help our youth get back-to-school ready and make a positive impact on their learning experience as they enter into care.”

StepStone Family and Youth Services helps connect children in need with foster families who can provide homes.

The organization has been serving Kentucky for more than 10 years and provides foster care services, counseling, respite care, training for foster parents and youth residential services.

