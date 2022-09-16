U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend.

The road in this section is expected to close again on Monday morning, Sept. 19.

The utility project being done by BGMU could be done by Tuesday night, Sept. 20, and the roadway reopen weather permitting.

The U.S. 31-W Bypass was closed in this section earlier this week as BGMU began a utility project.

