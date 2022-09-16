A Very Warm Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s weather was FANTASTIC! Afternoon readings were warm after a cool start. Expect lots more sunshine for the weekend.

Rain chances stay slim

It’s a weekend packed with lots of outdoor activities across South-Central KY, including Over the Edge for Child Advocacy in BG, the Groove and Glow in Glasgow, and Trashmasters Classic Lakeshore Cleanup at Barren River Lake, among others. The weather will cooperate for ALL events! Expect fair skies to dominate, with mild mornings followed by very warm afternoons for Saturday and Sunday.

Moving into next week, the final days of Summer will feature some HEAT! Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s each day Monday through Thursday. A weak system makes a run at us Monday night, but at this time, the best chance for rain with this stays to our north. Expect a cold front to arrive Thursday night, taking temperatures down by Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 87. Low 64. Winds S at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88. Low 64. Winds SW at 8 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Hot. High 91. Low 67. Winds S at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 102 (1927)

Record Low: 39 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.21″ (+0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 35.46″ (-1.19″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 /Small Particulate Matter: 37)

Mold Count: Moderate (6978 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen: 8.9 (High - Ragweed)

