Dawson Springs teen writes children’s book about December 2021 tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, as Dawson Springs residents gathered for “Dancing in the Streets,” Emma Argo was there selling a children’s book.

At just 16 years old, this is her second book. She said it has a lot to do with her community.

Like many people in Dawson Springs, she lived through the Dec. 10 tornado.

“It’s been very hard to overcome,” she said. “My heart just drops every time I think about it.”

She said in the months since, she couldn’t help but think of the children who lived through the traumatic event.

“I hope they realize that [they’re] not alone here,” Argo said.

To help kids feel that, she wrote Bruce’s Home Run.

It’s the story of a “munster” named Bruce, who has to hide downstairs while a tornado hits his town.

“The wind sounded like a train,” Argo said, reading from the book. “It was raining very hard. But he acted brave for his puppy, Puddles.”

Bruce isn’t just any character though.

He’s named for Jenny Bruce, who lost her life in the storm.

“[Jenny Bruce] was the friendliest person you’d ever meet,” Argo said. “You’d just go up to her and she’d hug you and ask how your week has been. I was very close to her.”

Every character in the book is named after a victim.

As the story continues, the storm subsides, and Bruce sees the state of his town.

A friend who lost his home tells Bruce about what he’s been through, Bruce realizes that there’s an opportunity in front of him.

Bruce gives his friend his prized baseball.

Dawson Springs has seen time and again just how much the community cares.

Whether it’s food drives or rebuilding homes, Argo hopes that through Bruce, kids can learn what it means to be a community.

“[I hope they think] I need to step up and step out,” she said. “I need to help them. I need to help them feel like they’re a part of something and that they’re not alone.”

Argo said for now they’re just selling the book here and there, but in time, they’ll consider publishing it.

