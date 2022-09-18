Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10.

The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home.

“We didn’t think we would be able to have it here because it was such a mess,” Teresa Breeding said.

Water reached the porch, making a ceremony in less than two months seem impossible, but the tragedy did not stop them.

“God, uh what am I trying to say?” Kevin Breeding said.

“He made a way. He made a way. He did,” Teresa Breeding responded.

They worked every day to clean up the yard and make it ready for the wedding.

Even a constant rain that day stopped right before the ceremony.

“It rained until about 4:45 that day, and I told him that morning I think it’s gonna stop raining, in time for the wedding,” Teresa Breeding said.

The couple then got married with friends and relatives gathered in front of a trellis resembling their perseverance.

“I was able to get it finished and get it built and that’s where we got married,” Kevin Breeding said.

They plan to keep the trellis in the front yard as a memory of their wedding.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The witnesses who found the victim's body say they are thinking of her family during this...
Woman killed when own dog attacked her while walking it, Canadian police say
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
WKU student arrested following WKU bomb threat; construction-related device found on campus
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

Latest News

BGWC Disaster Recovery to hold tornado recovery events
Officials to hold town halls on foster care system
Kentucky court suspends prosecutor who asked for nude photos
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal. He was convicted in the 1997...
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole