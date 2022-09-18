The Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s annual LOTUS Award Gala

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, Hospice of Southern Kentucky put on their annual LOTUS Award Gala at the Sloan Convention Center.

Each year an award is presented to someone who is an “exemplary member to the hospice community.”

Mckinze Willard, the Director or Marketing and Fundraising for Hospice of Southern Kentucky, spoke more about their 2022 LOTUS award recipient and the team efforts it takes every year to put on a successful event.

Willard says, “We’re so thrilled to be honoring Mr. Steve Wheeler this year. To see everyone gather here in celebration of Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the services that we provide as well. We see participation and attendance from other non-profits in Bowling Green and beyond that. We understand that a rising tide lift all ships, and so, it’s really important that because there are so many worthy causes that we all take time to support one another.”

More than 350 guests were expected to attend the event.

