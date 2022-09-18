The Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s annual LOTUS Award Gala

Hospice of Southern Kentucky annual LOTUS Gala
Hospice of Southern Kentucky annual LOTUS Gala(Allie Hennard)
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight, Hospice of Southern Kentucky put on their annual LOTUS Award Gala at the Sloan Convention Center.

Each year an award is presented to someone who is an “exemplary member to the hospice community.”

Mckinze Willard, the Director or Marketing and Fundraising for Hospice of Southern Kentucky, spoke more about their 2022 LOTUS award recipient and the team efforts it takes every year to put on a successful event.

Willard says, “We’re so thrilled to be honoring Mr. Steve Wheeler this year. To see everyone gather here in celebration of Hospice of Southern Kentucky and the services that we provide as well. We see participation and attendance from other non-profits in Bowling Green and beyond that. We understand that a rising tide lift all ships, and so, it’s really important that because there are so many worthy causes that we all take time to support one another.”

More than 350 guests were expected to attend the event.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sheriff's office says Makallie Durham is being charged with murder in the death of a...
Babysitter charged with murder after child in her care dies, authorities say
WKU student arrested following WKU bomb threat; construction-related device found on campus
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
Jeffrey Young, arrested and charged with Complicity to Murder.
WCSO: Man who planned to hire someone to murder wife released on $100,000 bail
Adams admitted, according to citation, to knowing the female was 15-years-old prior to...
Bowling Green man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Jake Quenzer
Barren Co. teen fighting brain tumor gets wish granted to visit Pearl Harbor

Latest News

Kentucky NAACP members gather in Bowling Green
NAACP State Convention held in Bowling Green for the first time in nearly three decades
View From The Hill: Engineering Alum from Gatton and WKU makes huge impact at SpanTech
2023 National Merit® semifinalists (l-r) Sono Fukushima, Ethan Langford, Alisha Mullick, and...
Bowling Green High School announces 2023 National Merit® semifinalists
Both Walmart and Target are offering car seat trade-in programs in September.
Glasgow Police Department hosts car seat safety check event